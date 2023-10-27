Volleyball postseason play to begin

by Scott Sacry

Postseason volleyball starts this weekend, as the regular season is now over. In the Southwestern A Division, the top three ranked teams from the regular season, Hamilton, Frenchtown, and Dillon, automatically qualify for the Western A Divisionals. The remaining three teams play two divisional “play-in” games to see who earns the #4 seed.

The Stevensville Lady ‘Jackets played the first divisional “play in” game on Thursday, Oct 26th as they hosted Butte Central. Stevensville controlled the game throughout and defeated the Lady Maroons 3-1. For Stevensville, Olivia Cannon had 4 aces and 13 Digs, Alexia Perez had 11 kills and 9 digs, Jaidan Oyler had 18 assists and 14 digs, Shilo Lampi had 8 kills and 3 blocks, and Kyndahl Plantz had 7 kills and 6 blocks.

Stevensville now travels to Corvallis to play the second Divisional “play in” game on Saturday, oct 28th at 2pm. The winner of this game qualifies as the #4 seed in the Western A Divisional tournament, which is held in Polson starting Nov. 2nd.

Florence and Darby play in the District 6B Tournament in Anaconda on Friday, Oct. 27th and Saturday, Oct. 28th.

Victor plays in the 13C District tournament at Valley Christian in Missoula starting Thursday, Oct. 26th.