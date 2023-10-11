Tana Loessberg

Tana Louise Loessberg passed away on Sunday, October 1st, 2023. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Tana passed away quietly, in her home of 40 years, surrounded by her family and the blessings of many dear friends, under the care of Bitterroot Hospice.

Tana was born in Butte, Montana, on August 5th, 1953. She would be the middle of five children. In her teen years, the family moved frequently while her dad, a carpenter, followed the work. Between Montana, Minnesota, and Washington, Tana attended five different high schools and eventually graduated in Ferndale, Washington. After a year at Seattle Community College, she decided to move back to Manhattan, Montana, where her family had finally settled. It was here that she met the love of her life, David Loessberg. Dave and Tana got married on May 4th, 1973. Tana worked at L & F Grocery and later at Albertsons in Bozeman. In 1978 they welcomed their son, Eric. A year later, they moved to Stevensville, Montana, to pursue new job opportunities. Soon Tana was working at Bi-Lo IGA, and except for a brief pause to welcome the birth of daughter Angela, she continued there until 2003. During this time, when it was hunting season, she helped at H + H Meats in Missoula. After Bi-Lo, Tana went to work for Allegiance Benefits Planning in Missoula, until she retired as mailroom manager in 2019. Tana had a great work ethic and was a valued employee wherever she worked.

Retirement suited Tana. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, rarely missing an opportunity to help her children, or spending time with her granddaughter and best bud, Emma, and her great-grandson, Theron. She cherished her time in her yard, tending to flowers and a small garden. She was also responsible for the beautiful patio at the kids’ restaurant. Always on the go, Tana was always in for an adventure, whether it be with her kids, Dave, or her sisters. She was a great friend and a second mother to many. Tana had a wonderful summer, with a big family reunion, and the long-awaited wedding of daughter Angela. She also celebrated her and Dave’s 50th wedding anniversary and a 70th birthday. In their final days together, Tana and Dave shared many special moments together. Tana was loved by many and will be forever missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lois Davis, brother Robert Davis, and sister Linda Dixon. She is survived by her husband Dave, son Eric (Victoria and family), daughter Angela (TJ and Emma), and brothers John Davis and Glen Davis.

Funeral services will be held at Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville, Montana, on Sunday, October 15th, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at The Wild Mare restaurant in Corvallis. All friends and family are invited to share their memories of Tana.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations in Tana’s name be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, or to Emma’s House Children’s Advocacy, based in Hamilton, Montana. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.