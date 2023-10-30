Stevensville town attorney files for House of Representatives

Stevensville Town Attorney and high school football announcer, Greg Overstreet, announced his candidacy for the 88th House District, which encompasses Stevensville north to Florence.

“I’ve seen what happens in other states when extreme liberals take over – and that’s not happening to Montana if I have anything to do with it,” said Overstreet who fled Washington State and relocated to Montana.

Overstreet is an attorney in Stevensville and serves as the Stevensville Town Attorney. He is also a co-announcer for the Stevensville High School football team.

He lives in the Middle Burnt Fork area of Stevensville with his wife, Anne Marie Gurney, who is an educator for the Stevensville School District, and his stepson, Ben Gurney, a recent graduate of Stevensville High School.

Overstreet’s campaign chair is former Republican legislator and current Stevensville mayor, Steve Gibson. “Greg’s service to the Town of Stevensville is a gift. He’s an incredibly bright and hard-working attorney and very honest,” Gibson said. Overstreet will continue as the Town Attorney if he is elected to the House of Representatives.

His campaign website is www.GregOverstreet.com.