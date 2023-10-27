State football playoffs to begin

by Scott Sacry

Class A

The Class A State Football playoffs are set to begin on Friday, Oct 27th. The Corvallis Blue Devils and the Hamilton Broncs both advanced to the Class A State Playoffs (see attached bracket). Hamilton (6-2) earned the West’s #3 seed and hosts Bigfork, the West’s #6 seed, on Friday, Oct. 27th at 7 p.m. The two teams played in Hamilton on Sept. 8th, with Hamilton winning 35-14.

Corvallis (7-1) is the West’s #2 seed and has a bye in the 1st round. They will host the winner of the Laurel/Glendive game the following week in the Quarterfinals.

Class B

The Florence Falcons finished the season 9-0 and are the West’s #1 seed. They are the two-time Class B State Champions and are seeking a third straight title. Unlike the Class A playoffs, no Class B teams get a first round bye. So in the first round, Florence hosts Baker, the East’s #4 seed, on Saturday, Oct 28th at 1 p.m. The Baker Spartans went 5-3 on the season.