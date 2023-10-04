SHS alternative school produces first graduate

by John Dowd

The Stevensville Alternative Learning Center (ALC), which started this year, has graduated its first success story. Elijah Baker said that he has been through a lot, and even came short of graduating last spring. Fortunately, through the opportunities offered through the school’s ALC program, Baker was able to come back and graduate. “He came back to finish up, and I’m really proud of him,” said Ayse Haxton, teacher and program coordinator for ALC. She said Baker’s success is a “big encouragement for other kids in this program and for kids that will come after.”

The idea for the ALC stemmed from Stevensville High School students who were unable to graduate for one life reason or another. These were students whom staff considered extremely intelligent, but who did not necessarily enjoy or gain anything from the traditional school model. The program was built to help these students stay enrolled in Stevensville Schools and to graduate, but with a more flexible, yet rigorous, program.

ALC utilizes a more condensed curriculum, allowing students to progress at their own rate, while leaving room for things like work and life responsibilities outside of school. In fact, from start to finish, a student can potentially complete a course in less than four weeks. Students accepted into the program have a higher grade expectation attached, as well. Students will need to achieve no less than C’s (70%) in all of their classes. The ALC program allows students to test out of topics that they are already proficient in, and it allows them to work on difficult topics longer, ensuring that they master the material.

The school renovated a new space for the program, which has a different environment than that of a regular classroom. It was made from the original workout room, repurposed for the program’s unique teaching and learning style. Students attend four days a week, including Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, during one of the two three-hour work sessions, placed in the morning or afternoon.

According to Baker, the process was a challenge. “I want to do good for myself and to put that inspiration into others.” He struggled in school, but was able to come back, participating at the ALC. To him, the hardest part was getting caught up and building back all his credits.

Baker’s graduation was attended by the chief of the Stevensville Police Department, the Stevensville high school principal and the Stevensville Schools superintendent, along with all his friends, family and teachers. During the graduation proceedings, Baker’s diploma was handed off to him by Principal Eric Larson, who said, “You’re setting a tradition, right now!”

As per a new tradition, Baker also placed his painted handprint on the wall of the ALC classroom, which Haxton explained is to become a plaque of sorts for all the graduates from ALC. Like signing their name, Haxton believes the walls will fill up soon. In fact, she even told the principal, “Once we get them all the way around, I will need a new building!” Even though there is still a long way to go for that, she expressed that she is inspired by this inaugural group. When talking about how the space turned out, she said, “I don’t even recognize it.” Baker’s graduation is “confirmation of why we are here: to give kids the opportunity to finish what they started!” added Haxton.

Baker plans to go on to start a business or even invest. He wants to work to save up for something really important like college or to help others who have gone through similar struggles.

More information about the Stevensville ALC program is available by calling the high school at (406) 777-5481.