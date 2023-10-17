North Valley Library open house scheduled

The Stevensville area community is invited to attend an open house on Wednesday, October 25 at the North Valley Public Library to talk about a potential new library building.

Members of the library’s Board of Trustees, consultants, and others will be on hand to answer questions about the need for a new library. Among those expected to attend are Colleen Owens, Brownfields coordinator for the Department of Environmental Quality; Kate Lucas, Adaapta planner, and Maggie Belanger, assistant director and regional manager for TAB (Technical Assistance to Brownfields) Services.

The Montana DEQ’s Brownfields Program works with community groups to address Hazardous Substance and Petroleum Brownfields sites across Montana. The program provides both technical and financial expertise on the assessment and cleanup of Brownfields properties. DEQ’s Brownfields Program also provides grant writing assistance, outreach, and workshops for communities interested in Brownfields.

Their involvement with the library—which is provided at no charge—extends from the fact that the current building has asbestos contamination and other environmental health issues. These are key reasons a new library building is being considered, along with mold at the current site, a crumbling infrastructure, and uneven and hazardous floors. A new location has not yet been chosen.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the library’s community room and light refreshments will be served. The library is located at 208 Main St. in Stevensville.

For more information about the open house, contact NVPL Board of Trustees Chair Dianne Snedigar at diannes@farmersebank.com, Maggie Belanger at maggiejessie@ksu.edu, or Kate Lucas at kate@adaapta.com.