Hamilton defeats Whitefish

by Scott Sacry

Hamilton 33, Whitefish 13

The Hamilton Broncs took care of business in their final game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 27th by defeating Whitefish 33-13. Lucas Lant did a bit of everything as he threw for 150 yards and 2 TDs, ran for 68 yards and scored 2 rushing TDs, and had 13 total tackles and 2 sacks on defense. Clayton Beall also rushed for a TD and caught a TD pass. WR Hunter Stewart had a 76-yard TD reception. On defense, Andrew Burrows had 11 total tackles, and Giuseppe Eldridge had a whopping 5 sacks. Hamilton hosts Bigfork in the first round of the State Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 27th at 7 pm. 

