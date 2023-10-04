Gear swap for Lost Trail Ski Patrol

Have outdoor gear you want to sell? Kids outgrowing their gear? Lost Trail Ski Patrol’s 52nd Annual Outdoor Gear Swap on October 13th and October 14th at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds (100 Old Corvallis Road in Hamilton)is the place you want to be!

Consign your clean, gently used outdoor gear online, tag your items at home and drop off your gear Friday, October 13th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds Commercial and Floral Buildings and you will zip through the line. The website at www.losttrailskipatrol.com/outdoor-gear-swap has all the information you need to register, consign, and tag your gear.

Make sure you come back Saturday, October 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop the amazing bargains. The sale features outdoor gear for all ages – kids, young adults, adults – they’ve got great deals for you.

Make a $25 donation to Lost Trail Ski Patrol and shop one hour before the doors open to the public on Saturday (8:00-9:00 a.m.)! There are only 25 of these tickets available. To get yours, go to losttrailskipatrol.com to purchase your ticket.

During the sale, you can buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a Lost Trail Powder Mountain season pass, or Lost Trail Powder Mountain day passes, or a chance to win one of the famous Ski Patrol mystery boxes filled with… ya gotta buy a raffle ticket to find out what’s in it!

Lost Trail Ski Patrol takes 20% of each sale to fund their lifesaving efforts, you keep the rest! Come support them so they can keep taking good care of you when you need them most!

More information can be found on the website at www.losttrailskipatrol.com.