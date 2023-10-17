Former Stevensville mayor sentenced in misconduct case

by John Dowd

Last Tuesday, former Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges of official misconduct. The charges stemmed from alleged misconduct during his term as Stevensville mayor. Dewey was originally charged in July 2022 with three felony theft charges and accompanying misdemeanor charges following an investigation by then-Stevensville Police Chief Mac Sosa at the request of the town council at the time.

According to the court documents, the charges were based on several occasions where Dewey circumvented the town council on decisions, followed through with things regardless of the council’s decision or acted on his own decisions without even notifying the council or the town at all.

One of these allegations included attempts to have the town reimburse him for personal legal fees related to a lawsuit he filed following an attempt to recall him. Another included a case of severance pay given to former town employees without council approval.

Dewey’s plea was part of an agreement that saved him from the full sentence for his alleged crimes. His three remaining charges of misdemeanor official misconduct could have carried with them over a year and a half of jail time. Dewey was sentenced to 14 days in jail instead, and also must pay restitution to the Town of Stevensville in the amount of $28,196. He must also pay several other court fees. The agreement also prevents him from ever being able to hold public office again.

Dewey served as mayor from 2017 to the end of 2021 when he lost re-election to Steve Gibson. When Dewey became mayor, he was the youngest person ever to serve as mayor in Montana. His tenure was rocked by divisions between himself and various members of the council and the community.

Dewey is currently serving his sentence in the Ravalli County Detention Center. Friends of Dewey have set up an account at Clearwater Credit Union to help him with his court costs. It is called the Brandon Dewey Benefit Account.