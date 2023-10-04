For love of dogs and racing

by John Dowd

“When you run a regular race, it’s all about you,” said Teresa Petterson, organizer for the first “dryland mushing” competition held in Seeley Lake. According to her, when a person runs a race with a dog, there are so many other things that can go wrong, and still no one else to blame. However, when it works, she explained, there is nothing like “the connection that you have running as a team. I live for this!”

Petterson’s feelings were shared by everyone in attendance at the Seeley Lake Dryland Showdown 2023. The event is the first of its kind in the area, and was held last Saturday. According to Petterson, who lives in the Bitterroot, “It turned out perfect!”

Dog mushing can be an expensive and life consuming sport to participate in. According to Petterson, a team can consist of anywhere from 4 to 24 dogs, and each one needs to train year round and consumes a lot of dog food. Petterson explained that the sport of dryland mushing started as a way to keep dogs and riders in shape during the off months of summer, when there is no snow to sled on.

The sport involves anywhere from one to four dogs pulling a racer. The racer can be running along with the dogs, or is often riding a cart, scooter, bike or similar vehicle. The team needs to be in sync in order to traverse the trail and get to the finish line with the best time. The sport took off, and became its own thing. Petterson explained that it differs from regular sled dog racing in both the number of dogs and in the distance and speed of the race. “It’s less dogs, but faster dogs,” said Petterson. The dogs bred for dryland are often leaner and lankier; built for all out speed and strength, whereas traditional sled dogs are often slower but bred for endurance.

The sport is something Petterson is extremely passionate about. Her journey with it started in another sport that has its roots in both. Being so all-consuming, for her, sled racing was a big hurdle to get into. However, 18 years ago she saw skijoring with dogs, and fell in love with it. It is the same thing as dryland, but on skis when there is snow on the ground. Petterson had a lot of experience cross country skiing, and loved dogs, so to her it became the perfect fit. “It was something I could do with my dogs,” said Petterson. Skijoring was a good way to save money, but still participate in dog racing. For her, dryland was a natural way to stay in shape for that as well.

Dryland has become popular all over the world. It is even officially recognized with its own world championship, hosted by the International Federation of Sleddog Sports (IFSS). The IFSS is strict on the number of sanctioned events allowed in each country, with only 10 allowed in the U.S. In fact, that is Petterson’s goal: to get her event sanctioned. Doing so would not only bring recognition and interest to the sport in Montana, but it would also allow racers in the Northwest to earn IFSS points. The points are determined by time and placing in sanctioned races, as well as by the number of participants. Earning a certain amount of points in a circuit of races can give a racer a chance to enter the world championship.

Usually, the championship event is held out of country, but in 2025 it will be in the midwestern United States, and Petterson hopes to be there. “That’s my goal, to qualify!” said Petterson. She is working with the IFSS to get her race in Seeley sanctioned, effectively bumping the spot from another race somewhere else in the country. This is a tall order, she said. According to her, the sport has a lot more traction in the Midwest, which is why they plan to host the championships there that year. In the Northwest, the sport is less popular. However, if Petterson’s event gains enough attendance and recognition, it will allow them to sanction it, giving everyone in the area who loves it the chance to get to the championship.

With 30 racers signed up the first year, Peterson is confident in their ability to reach their goal. Petterson encourages more people to participate, and plans on next year’s event being bigger and better. “We need more dryland racers!” she said.

In the Seeley Lake race, there were 11 classes in which a person could race. These included six-dog cart, four-dog cart, two-dog scooter, one-dog scooter, two-dog bikejor, one-dog bikejor, canicross, novice, junior and peewee. They also included a fun run at the end of the day. The last one allowed older and younger dogs to do a short track race, at a less rigorous pace. “That way everyone got to run!” said Petterson. All but the last class cost anywhere from $25 to $40 to enter. Many participated in an additional class or more, costing them just $20 to add each additional class. The event lasted two days, asking racers to push themselves for the best time each day, which was then totaled.

According to Petterson, one of the harder aspects of planning the event was figuring out passing. She explained that dogs can be social animals, meaning they can be hard to keep focused. Because of this, she oriented the races on the second day so that the teams with the fastest times went first, giving them the opportunity to really push their team to get the best times possible.

According to Steve Riggs, the race marshal and a sledding racer with over 30 years of experience, the event was quite impressive. Riggs is from Olney, and drove down to work as the sport’s version of a referee. His job was to make sure everyone was following the rules and that races happened on time.

“This was a well run race, and a lot of fun,” said Riggs. “Everybody is having fun. It is just people and dogs working together.” To him, that is his favorite part of sledding sports; teamwork.

According to both Riggs and Petterson, it was a family event. Many who came out brought their families, and many of the families had multiple members participate in multiple classes. Petterson said that is what it is all about. For Petterson, her dogs are her family. “It’s a team sport with you and your best friend.”

For more information on dryland mushing or the next Seeley Lake Dryland Showdown, interested parties can visit www.bitterrootdogpoweredsports.com.