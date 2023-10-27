Florence defeats Loyola

by Scott Sacry

Florence 41, Loyola 13

The top-ranked (406mtsports.com) Florence Falcons finished the regular season 9-0 with a 41-13 victory over then #6 Missoula Loyola in Florence on Friday, Oct 20th. The game was closer than the final score would indicate.

The Falcons took their opening drive for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead, then forced a punt on Loyola’s first drive. It looked like the Falcons would roll through another opponent. But this game would play out differently.

On their 2nd drive, Florence fumbled and Loyola scooped it up and ran for a TD. On Florence’s next possession, Loyola recovered a Falcon lateral, then drove down the field to score. Florence found themselves in an unusual position, trailing 7-13.

Florence isn’t used to being behind this season, so it was interesting to see how they would respond… and respond they did. Over the next three quarters the Falcon offense scored five unanswered touchdowns and their defense held Loyola scoreless.

When Florence needed a boost they turned to their running game. Specifically, senior RB Gabriel Hartsell-Miller had an outstanding game, making big run after big run. He ended with 143 yards on 19 carries and scored 3 TDs. Florence’s do-it-all Ethan Alexander rushed for 66 yards on 4 carries and scored a TD. Alexander (a Montana Tech football commit) also had 3 sacks and 10 total tackles on defense. Florence QB Mason Arlington had 148 yards passing and scored 2 TDs. And Drew Wagner and Tyler Abbott each had TD receptions.

Florence hosts Baker in the first round of the Class B State Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 28th at 1 p.m.