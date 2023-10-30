County considers expanded alcohol use at fairgrounds

by Michael Howell

Ravalli County Fairgrounds Manager Melissa Saville got a green light from the Ravalli County Commissioners last week to consider revising the current ordinance governing alcohol use at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. Saville said they were interested in extending the alcohol use area at the Fairgrounds outside the Event Center where it is currently permitted, perhaps to include the front lawn area and the grandstands. The current ordinance only allows alcohol to be sold and consumed within the Event Center.

The Event Center is a year-round event facility at the County Fairgrounds which hosts many events including trade/consumer shows, conventions, concerts, social gatherings, corporate meetings, weddings and more and is a major source of revenue for the Fairgrounds.

Saville told the Commissioners that she has been specifically tasked with increasing the revenues at the Fairgrounds and that extending the use of alcohol outside the Event Center would be a great way to do that.

Commissioner Greg Chilcott asked Seville for more detail about the sideboards involved.

“Right now, we already have people interested in concerts on the lawn and outdoor vendor markets and concerts in the grandstands,” said Saville. “If you want to make it specific, I think front lawns and the grandstands are the places. Permitting and insurance are required for the events. But limiting it to the Event Center is restrictive. It gets really hot in there in the summer. I think there are a lot of events that we are missing out on.” She said this opinion was based on community inquiries.

We are not asking to host any events during Fair time,” said Saville. “That would stay. But at other times, if we could bring in a beer vendor for outside events on the lawn or in the grandstands it would definitely increase our revenue. A banquet would still have to hire a bar. A non-profit can apply for a permit from the City and the State signed by the Governor saying you can buy it and sell it for a profit. None of that will change either inside or outside the Event Center.” She said that the Police Department is already responsible for safety and security at the Event Center and outside on the Fairgrounds and because permits are required they have advance notice.

“But today,” said Commissioner Jeff Burrows, “we are just looking for a green light to draft an ordinance and come back with it, right?”

“Yes,” said Saville.

“I’m in favor of it,” said Burrows.

Chilcott said that he would really like the Fair Board and Fair Manager to sit down with law enforcement and give them the opportunity to give input.

Burrows said, “The thing is, in practice, they’ve already got alcohol on the Fairgrounds right now in the rodeo [private boxes]. So why not regulate it, try and control it and generate some revenue? It makes a lot of sense rather than the free for all it is now. I’ve talked to the Sheriff about it. There are concerns. But there are concerns with everything that happens out there that has alcohol… But the real concern is our fair and keeping it a ‘family friendly’ fair,” he said. “Other events can be advertised as such and people can make a decision whether they want to attend or not. If it’s advertised as a beer garden and they don’t want to expose themselves or their kids to it, they don’t have to. I’m supportive of moving forward with an ordinance that has sideboards to it.”

Saville said that she already sat down with the Sheriff and would sit down with the City and then put an agenda together for the November fair board meeting and come up with some paperwork.

Chilcott said he was reluctant. “We have a reputation at Ravalli County Fairgrounds and at the Fair. It’s one to be proud of and I don’t want to impact that negatively, so I have some concerns.”

“This will be outside the Fair,” said Saville, “but it will be a way to show that this can be controlled and be a good revenue source. You tasked me to generate revenue and I feel that we are one of the last Fairs that doesn’t have that revenue source, and this is a way to show that it could happen at the Fair.”

“I want you to know that I will not consider bringing alcohol into the Fair. I just won’t,” said Chilcott, adding jokingly, “But I won’t be around forever.”

Saville said that she had toured about a dozen fairs around the state since being Manager and that maybe one of them didn’t have alcohol.

“They bring in a bar. They’ve got staff. They have bracelets. They’ve got security. And if they are having issues, I’m not seeing it,” she said.

Burrows sided with Chilcott, saying, “The Fair has lots of kids there and I don’t think condoning alcohol with a bunch of kids around is a good thing. But a concert or a rodeo and different things like that, go do it. But I think the Fair needs to stay what it is. It’s a few days where I think we can not have alcohol around a bunch of kids.”

A member of the public said that she understood the Manager was tasked with generating revenue, “but I don’t think the Fair should be involved in it.” She also suggested that signs may need to be placed around the grounds stating that a permit is required for alcohol use.

Chairman Dan Huls ended the meeting, stating, “So, the Fair Board will take it up and make a recommendation to us and we will look at revising the ordinance at that time.”