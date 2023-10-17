Corvallis gets comeback win over Hamilton

by Scott Sacry

The matchup was billed as the Battle of the Bitterroot and it didn’t disappoint. On Friday, Oct. 13th, the Hamilton Broncs hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils with bragging rights and a likely #2 seed in the state playoffs on the line.

Defense ruled, as both teams combined for eight total turnovers. It was a game full of back and forth moments and highs and lows for both teams, but in the end Corvallis outlasted Hamilton and won 17-13. It was Corvallis’s first win over Hamilton in 15 years.

Hamilton scored on their second drive, as Hamilton QB Tyson Bauder hit Lucas Lant for a 36-yard TD to make it 7-0. The rest of the half was filled with strong defensive pressure and offensive mistakes. In the first half alone, Corvallis forced two fumbles, an interception, and caused a turnover on downs, while Hamilton’s defense forced two interceptions, a fumble, and a turnover on downs. A missed Corvallis field goal ended the first half with Hamilton leading 7-0.

Both sides continued to play strong defense in the 3rd quarter, and Corvallis’s James Nordenstrom’s 16-yard field goal was the only score of the quarter. At the start of the action packed 4th quarter the Broncs led 7-3.

At the start of the 4th, Hamilton’s QB Bauder made a spectacular run up the middle, near the goal line, but injured his elbow on the play and had to leave the game and is likely out for the rest of the season. The loss of Bauder was a big blow to Hamilton as they were already without starting RB/LB Andrew Frederick, starting OL/DL Trevor Lewis, and starting OL Dion Ross, all due to injuries.

On the next play, Hamilton’s do-it-all Lucas Lant ran 13 yards for a TD. Hamilton missed their PAT and led 13-3 with 10:30 left in the game.

The next 4 minutes would prove crucial.

Corvallis got the ball and rumbled down the field, culminating in an Ayden Mayn 5-yard TD pass to Dillen Potter. The score was Hamilton 13, Corvallis 10. On the ensuing drive, Hamilton fumbled the ball at their own 7-yard line. Corvallis capitalized with Mayn again hitting Potter, this time for a 6-yard TD. Corvallis now led 17-13 with 6:27 left in the game.

Corvallis defense took over, forcing a Hamilton punt. Then after a long Corvallis drive, Hamilton got the ball with one minute left and a chance to make a game winning drive, but they fumbled the ball with 42 seconds left, ensuring the victory for the Blue Devils.

“Both teams had to respond to untimely turnovers and momentum swings throughout the game,” said Corvallis Head Coach Josh McCrossin, “but in the 4th quarter after Hamilton scored to go up by 10 points, our guys were able to create momentum on the following drive and just didn’t give it back.”

Corvallis’s RB Logan Avery had a huge game, with numerous big runs. He ended with 133 yards, which is impressive against a stout Hamilton defense. Corvallis’s QB Aydan Mayn had two TD passes, and WR Dillen Potter had 5 catches for 64 yards with 2 TDs.

For Hamilton, Tyson Bauder ran for 157 yards and threw for 116 yards before he was injured. Lucas Lant had 3 catches for 113 yards with a TD reception, and he also had a rushing TD.

Next up, Corvallis (now ranked #3 in the latest 406mtsports.com poll) hosts Stevensville on Friday, Oct. 20th at 7 p.m., while Hamilton (now ranked #5) travels to play Polson on Friday, Oct. 20th at 7 p.m.

Football Roundup

Florence 43, Thompson Falls 12

The Class B #1 (406mtsports.com) Florence Falcons traveled to Thompson Falls on Friday, Oct. 13th and won 43-12. Florence was up 29-6 at halftime and 43-6 after three quarters as they went to 8-0 on the season. Florence’s Mason Arlington threw for 226 yards and 4 TDs and ran for 83 yards and scored a TD. Tyler Abbott, Bridger Alexander, Issac Bates, and Ethan Alexander each had TD receptions. On defense, Harrison Shepp had 12 total tackles. For their regular season finale, #1 Florence hosts #6 Missoula Loyola on Friday, Oct. 20th at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s State Championship game.

Stevensville 20, Frenchtown 43

The Stevensville Yellowjackets fell to the Frenchtown Broncs 20-43 on Friday, Oct. 13th. Stevi was down 36-0 at halftime, but rebounded and scored 20 points in the second half to close the gap. Gunnar Larson rushed for 165 yards on 24 carries and scored 2 TDs, while Brogan Gard ran for a TD. Stevensville will travel to Corvallis on Friday, Oct. 20th to take on the #3 Blue Devils at 7 p.m.

Darby 36, Superior 72

The Darby Tigers lost 36-72 in a shootout against the Superior Bobcats on Saturday, Oct. 14th. Darby will close out the regular season on Thursday, Oct 19th, when they host Plains at 5 p.m.

Victor 0, Troy 38

The Victor Pirates hosted the Troy Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 14th and lost 0-38. The Victor boys have one more game on the season as they host the powerhouse #5 Valley Christian on Saturday, Oct 21st at 1 p.m.