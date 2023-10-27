Corvallis defeats Stevensville to end historic regular season

by Scott Sacry

Corvallis defeated visiting Stevensville 49-0 on Friday, Oct. 20th, giving them a 7-1 season record and ending one of their best regular seasons since moving to Class A in 1997. In the Stevensville game, Corvallis QB Aydan Mayn had 4 TD passes, one each to Solomon Morgan, Dillen Potter, Gideon Boswell, and Cameron Whiteley. RB Logan Avery rushed for 2 TDs, including a 72-yard scamper in the 3rd quarter. Gideon Boswell returned a punt 75 yards for a TD, which was his 4th punt return TD on the season. Corvallis earned a first round bye of the Class A State playoffs.

Stevensville ends the season at 1-8, but the ‘Jackets have a solid core of young players who they hope to build the program around next season.