by Scott Sacry

The Corvallis boys hosted Billings Central in the Class A Soccer State Semifinals on Saturday, Oct 21st. It was a hard fought match, but Billings Central came out ahead 2-0. Corvallis had their chances but just weren’t able to convert. This ends a successful season for the Corvallis boys who won the South division, defeated defending State Champion Columbia Falls in the quarterfinals, and were one of the last four teams standing in the State tournament.