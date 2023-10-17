Summons – Clemons v. Hume

Matthew Fermelia
1912 Capitol Ave. Suite 500
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
County of Goshen
In the District Court
Eighth Judicial District
Docket No. CV-2023-83-DC
DONALD “BUD” CLEMONS
V.
LARRY L. HUME
Be advised, and take notice that Plaintiff, Donald “Bud” Clemons has filed a Complaint in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District, Goshen County, Wyoming.
This service by publication is made upon Larry L. Hume.
The object and prayer of the Complaint is for the Court to enter a judgment in favor of Plaintiff against Defendant, Larry L. Hume. You are further notified that failure to file an Answer or Response to the Complaint with the Court in this matter within thirty (30) days of the last date of this publication will result in judgment by default being entered against you.
BS 10-18, 10-25, 11-1-23.
