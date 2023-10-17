Summons – Clemons v. Hume

Matthew Fermelia

1912 Capitol Ave. Suite 500

Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

County of Goshen

In the District Court

Eighth Judicial District

Docket No. CV-2023-83-DC

DONALD “BUD” CLEMONS

V.

LARRY L. HUME

Be advised, and take notice that Plaintiff, Donald “Bud” Clemons has filed a Complaint in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District, Goshen County, Wyoming.

This service by publication is made upon Larry L. Hume.

The object and prayer of the Complaint is for the Court to enter a judgment in favor of Plaintiff against Defendant, Larry L. Hume. You are further notified that failure to file an Answer or Response to the Complaint with the Court in this matter within thirty (30) days of the last date of this publication will result in judgment by default being entered against you.

BS 10-18, 10-25, 11-1-23.