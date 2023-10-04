‘Aly’s Allies’ fundraising for cancer treatment

Aly Lester, a high school graduate of Stevensville and a college graduate of Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho, has been a resident of Stevensville since 2012 after she and her family moved back to Montana after traveling the country for 20 years while her husband served in the Marine Corps. She is a well-loved and well-known member of the community, always involved, always contributing.

Eleven years ago, Aly was diagnosed with, fought and won, her battle with breast cancer. This spring, Aly was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, Stage 3C and tested positive for HER2 breast cancer, a very aggressive form of breast cancer. Aly’s treatment is equally aggressive and the prognosis is very promising.

However, due to a change in marital status, Aly does not have health insurance. She will survive but expects to incur massive debt (approximately $500,000) over the multi-year long treatment.

A group of friends and business colleagues have joined together to organize a fundraiser for her. They have teamed up with The 406 Family Aid Foundation which is a 501(c)3 allowing for tax receipts for donations and no income tax implications for Aly.

The 406 Family Aid Foundation was established in 2009 by a group of friends to support a Stevensville family experiencing financial hardship due to their child’s medical condition. Following a very successful initial event, the group decided to continue working to support families in Western Montana. Their mission statement: “To aid persons and their families in Western Montana who are experiencing financial hardship caused by unforeseen illness, complications of a previous illness, loss in a family or natural disaster.” To date, they have supported dozens of individuals and families in accordance with this mission.

The community is being asked for donations of products, services, gift certificates – anything that can be used for a silent and live auction. All donations will be acknowledged and contributing businesses promoted on the ‘Aly’s Allies’ facebook page. The fundraiser will be held on October 14th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Community Room at 407 Main Street, Stevensville. In addition to the live and silent auctions, there will be food trucks, beer, wine, cocktails, games and music, all geared to helping Aly with her financial burden and supporting her in her fight against breast cancer. This family friendly event will have something for everyone – whether you can give $5 or $5,000.

For more information about donating, contact Kim Lendman or Tina Coleman at Exit Realty, 406-375-9251.