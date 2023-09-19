Volleyball Roundup

by Scott Sacry

The Lady Broncs volleyball team is off to a strong start, going 5-0 to start the season. Hamilton is led by first year head coach Nikki Schlesser. “The season has been really great so far,” said Schlesser. “We have a solid group of girls with tons of potential.” Schlesser continued, “Everyone is starting to learn their roles on the team. We have a lot of talent and the girls are really pushing each other to get better.”

Hamilton played Stevensville in Stevensville on Tuesday, September 12th in an all Bitterroot Valley matchup. The Lady Broncs got the hot hand early and cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Lady ‘Jackets (25-11, 25-20, 25-16). For Hamilton, Ciara Hanley and Mya Winkler had 10 kills, Cierra Cole had 10 aces, and Dawson Ekin had 15 assists.

On Saturday, Hamilton defeated Dillon 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-20). Coach Schlesser was happy with the win. “The girls had to dig deep to beat Dillon,” said Schlesser, “but they stayed focused and got it done.”

For Hamilton, Aurie Duncan had 8 kills, Mya Winkler had 6 aces and 3 blocks, and Layna Price had 14 digs, and Dawson Ekin had 15 assists.

The Florence girls are off to a strong start this season, going 6-0 to start the year. They played host to Loyola on Thursday, September 14th and the Lady Falcons won 3-1 (25-10, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20). For Florence, Maggie Schneiter had 21 assists, Ava Philbrick had 10 kills, and Ella Goeltz had 14 digs.

The Darby girls went to Arlee on Thursday, September 14th and won 3-1 (26-24, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18). Then on Saturday they hosted Troy and won 3-2 (14-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, 15-7). In the Troy game, Kimberly Berry had 3 aces, 5 kills, and 7 digs, Kadence Fisher had 5 kills and 2 assists, Lilly Bennett had 5 kills and 5 blocks, and Georgia Fisher had 4 kills and 8 digs.

The Victor girls played at Valley Christian on Thursday, September 14th and lost 0-3 (17-25, 19-25, 9-25).