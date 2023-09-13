Bitterroot Star

Volleyball – Corvallis bests Stevensville

Corvallis’s Elliana Davis (#5) getting in the zone. Corvallis defeated Stevensville 3-1 in Stevensville on Tuesday, September 5th. Photo by Scott Sacry.

by Scott Sacry

The volleyball teams of Corvallis and Stevensville meet in Stevensville on Tuesday, September 5th, for an all Bitterroot Valley matchup. Stevensville won the first game 25-22, then Corvallis took over and won the next three games to get the 3-1 victory (22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22). For Corvallis, Milana Bestor had 23 digs, Olivia Lewis had 12 kills, and Vivian Potter had 4 aces and 31 assists. 

The Corvallis girls then played Loyola on Saturday, September 9th, and lost 2-3. They won the first two sets, then lost the next three in a grueling five set match (25-18, 25-23, 19-25, 21-25, 14-16).

Stevensville’s Addison Drye (#17) and Kyndahl Plantz (#21) going up for a block. Stevensville fell to Corvallis 1-3 on September 5th in Stevensville. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Volleyball Roundup

Florence defeated Darby on Tuesday, September 5th, 3-0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-11). For Florence, Olivia Coulter had 4 aces, and Quinn Skaggs and Ava Philbrick each had 4 kills. For Darby, Georgia Fisher had 4 kills and 10 digs, Lilly Bennett had 6 kills, and Reanna Golden had 5 assists.

On Thursday, September 7th, Florence defeated Arlee 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-8). Olivia Raczykowski had 8 kills and Maggie Schneiter had 6 aces and 10 assists. Then on Saturday, Florence defeated Eureka 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19). Maggie Schneiter had 14 assists and 15 digs and Quinn Skaggs had 10 kills. 

Darby played Loyola on Thursday, September 7th and lost 0-3 (19-25, 13-25, 14-25). Kimberly Berry had 20 aces and 11 digs and Georgia Fisher had 5 kills and 14 digs. 

Hamilton defeated Butte Central 3-0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-10) on Saturday, September 9th. Cierra Cole had 11 aces and 6 kills, Aurie Duncan had 4 kills and 3 blocks, and Mya Winkler had 4 kills and 7 digs. 

