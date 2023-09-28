Town of Stevensville – Budget Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, October 12th, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, 6:30 p.m. at their regularly scheduled meeting held at Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870 for the purpose of the Town of Stevensville FY23-24 Budget. Comments to be considered may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to jenelle@townofstevensville.com or US mail to Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 p.m. on October 12th, 2023. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 09/27, 10/4/23