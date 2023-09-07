Thank you for a great fair

by Marc and Helen Sabin, Corvallis

This is a big THANK YOU to all Bitterrooters who worked, promoted, acted as vendors and participants at the Ravalli County fair to make it a special, fun place to enjoy a few days of pleasure and enjoyment. From the fair organizers, the supporters and donors that helped make it a magical time, to all the workers who fed, helped, directed, and assisted fair goers, to the rodeo entertainer who made us laugh, to all the entertainers, the small business owners who took money out of our pockets for the wonderful goodies they had on sale and to the wonderful Deputies and police who kept the place safe and sane, we who attended this year’s fantastic fair, say THANK YOU! We appreciate you. All of you! The fair was one of the best we have ever attended.

Thanks again!