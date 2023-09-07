Soccer Roundup

by Scott Sacry

On Thursday, Aug. 31st, the Hamilton boys soccer team lost to Polson, 1-3. Andy Purcell had Hamilton’s lone goal. In the girls’ game, Hamilton defeated Polson, 1-0. Hannah Hughes had the winning goal for Hamilton. Then on Friday, Sept. 1st the Hamilton girls lost to Bigfork, 2-3. Hannah Hughes scored both goals for the Lady Broncs. The Hamilton boys defeated Bigfork, 4-2. Hamilton got goals from Andy Purcell, Zachary Olbricht, Haven Oshell, and Jason Chaplin.

On Friday, Sept. 1st, the Stevensville boys lost to Whitefish, 0-2. The girls lost to Whitefish, 1-5. Then on Saturday, the Stevensville girls defeated Libby, 5-0. Holly St. Germain scored 3 goals, while Maya Peretto and Cambree Praast each had a goal.

The Stevensville boys defeated Libby, 5-3. Spencer Moore had two goals, and David Beams, Lane Cochran, and Evan Montague each added a goal.

The Corvallis boys played Columbia Falls on Saturday, Sept. 2nd and tied, 2-2. Corvallis got goals from Chance Jessop and Jack Hanssen. On Tuesday, Aug. 29th the Corvallis girls lost to Polson, 1-2.