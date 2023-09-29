Soccer playoff picture coming into focus

by Scott Sacry

The playoff picture for Class A soccer is starting to take shape. There are three divisions in Class A soccer: the North, the South, and the East. The Bitterroot Valley teams are in the South division. This year, only two teams from the South will advance to state.

On the girls side, Hamilton is 5-0 (15 points) in conference play and has a stranglehold on first place. Stevensville is 2-2 (6 points) in conference play (two losses to Hamilton) and looks to have an inside track to get the South’s #2 seed.

In the boys South division, Corvallis is 3-1 (10 points) in conference play and currently leads the conference, while Hamilton (2-1-1, 7 points) and Stevensville (1-1-2, 5 points) look poised to fight it out for the South’s #2 seed.

The Corvallis boys defeated Frenchtown twice last week. On Thursday, Sept. 21st, they won 7-0, then on Saturday they won 7-2. On Thursday, Jack Hanssen had a hat trick, Fox Goodrich had a brace, and Ryan Hutchison and Ryan Ortiz each had goals.

On Saturday, Enzio Monnier and Miles Brondum each had a brace, and Jack Hanssen, Ryan Hutchison, and Fox Goodrich each had goals.

The Corvallis girls played Frenchtown on Saturday and won 2-0. Corvallis got goals from Audrey Robinson and Kate Allen, with assists from Farah Wyche and Avery Reynoso.

Hamilton hosted Stevensville on Friday, Sept. 22nd. The boys tied 1-1, while the Hamilton girls won 1-0 in a competitive match. Anna Lewis scored Hamilton’s goal, with Ellie Hughes getting the assist.