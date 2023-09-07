Setting record straight about North Valley Public Library

by Donna Bainbridge, board member, North Valley Library Foundation, Stevensville

Our board has been listening to and reading comments about the possibility of a new library building in Stevensville. Although everyone is entitled to their opinion, we want to ensure that the public has accurate and valid information about the library on which to make decisions.

At the Town Council meeting on August 10, James Battisti submitted written comments that the building is old and moldy. He verbally commented that the library stinks and should not be used. I agree with his comment about the condition of the current library building; it is incredibly old and out of code which is why we are considering a new library building.

He also declared that the library is just a bunch of old books and DVDs that nobody wants to take home. He further stated that everyone streams, no one wants DVDs anymore, and you cannot get updated information in books because it is all online.

The state collects library data for each year. North Valley Public Library data for 2022 demonstrates:

• 3,686 registered users (library cards)

• 31,246 library visits

• 65,053 items circulated

• 4,453 computer users

• 105 wi-fi users

• 172 programs (68 children, 86 youth, 18 other)

• 1,727 program attendance (676 children, 484 youth, 567 other)

• Average daily attendance 100-150

• July 2023 attendance = 2866

• July 2023 average weekly attendance = 533

These numbers show that approximately one-third of those in our district have library cards. The library has significant visits and item circulation. Items that are not checked out within 3 years are discarded, as are items that are in poor condition. And all library items are kept neat and clean on the shelves, in cases, or in bags.

The use of library books and DVDs is contrary to the idea that everyone streams. Stevensville has a population that ranges from wealth to poverty, so not everyone can afford streaming. Library computers and wi-fi are well utilized to make up for the lack of home internet service or computers. DVDs are located close to the front of the library due to high usage.

In summary, public libraries welcome all ages of the community to a shared space, providing materials and a variety of vital services. Libraries support lifelong learning that matches your learning style, so we can remain abreast of technology, connect to new cultures and people, learn about many topics, find jobs, and get help to advance careers.

Our interest in building a new, more state-of-the-art facility is to better serve the public of our town. We have surveyed the ideas, needs, and wishes of our community to present a draft of a new building. Please support us in this effort and contact us if you have questions:

nvplfoundation@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/NVPLFoundation/