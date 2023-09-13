Ronan x-country meet results

by Scott Sacry

The Cross Country teams from Hamilton, Stevensville, and Corvallis went to Ronan on Saturday, September 9th, to compete in the Canal Bank Run alongside eight other Montana schools.

Individually for the girls, Hamilton’s Aleigha Child took 1st (20:00.01), Corvallis’s Violet Jessop took 2nd (20:46.61), Corvallis’s Ella Varner took 3rd (20:56.29), and Hamilton’s Sierra Berry took 5th (21:29.20). In the girls team standings, Hamilton took first place and Corvallis took second place.

Individually for the boys, Hamilton’s Taylor Doleac took 1st (16:40.95), Hamilton’s Evan Bennett took 2nd (16:49.22), Corvallis’s Jack Davidson took 3rd (17:05.32), and Hamilton’s Bryson Poulsen took 4th (17:07.27). In the boys team standings, Hamilton took first place, Corvallis took second, and Stevensville took fourth.