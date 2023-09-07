New fishing fly

by Richard Brodowy, Florence

I’ve been seeing more and more praying mantis over the years here in the Bitterroot. Was wondering if we could get Chuck Stranahan, author of that very informative Flyfishing Journal, to tie up some praying mantis flies. They might be large and hard to throw on a fly line but the trout would go crazy for this fly. I have many pictures of the mantis here in the ‘Root if you think I’m trying to fool you. Anyhow, I love your newspaper and want to thank you for printing Chuck’s Flyfishing Journal.