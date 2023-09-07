Marsha Kay Turner, 75, of Stevensville passed away on Sunday the 27th of August at home with her loving husband and caretaker by her side. She was born March 28, 1948 at Saint Joseph’s hospital in Wichita KS to the late Hellen Leanora (Minges) and Richard Lee Barnett. Marsha’s childhood and teen years were spent moving around the country following her father’s career from New Mexico to New York.

Marsha graduated from Monzano High School in 1966 in Albuquerque and the year after, while attending a church youth group at Temple Baptist in Albuquerque, she was spotted by a young Randy Turner who proceeded to call her and proposed the dynamite pick up line of “Say I have just come into the possession of $2.75 would you care to come help me spend it?” He jokes that she did not heed the warning and they were married June 7th 1968. That was the beginning of their 55 years together. Randy’s military service took them to Germany and then back stateside where their first son, Scott was born in Fort Collins Colorado. In 1975 their daughter Trisha was born in Rapid City, South Dakota. In 1976 Randy and Marsha moved to the Bitterroot valley where they have lived ever since. Marsha was a mom to the kids until they were both in school where she went on to secretarial and bookkeeping work at the Florence Christian Academy where the children attended. In the early 90s she started work in the accounting department at Turner engineering (no relation) and then to the bookkeeping department at Rocky Mountain log homes. Throughout those years she also built a health and wellness business with Sunrider International.

Randy and Marsha found their long-time church family at Lone Rock Bible church in the late 90s where they found many precious friends and opportunities for service.

In 1996 their first of seven grandchildren were born. Being a Grammy brought her such joy and what a blessing she was to this tribe! Through the noise and tumult and holidays and birthdays she was in her element. She got to see three of her grandchildren married and got to kiss and hold 6 great grandchildren.

Marsha is survived by her husband Randy, son Scott, daughter Trisha, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sister Sondra Scott, grandchildren Lief, Ramira, Irie, Liam, Hannah, Anders, Reuben and great grandchildren Valorie, Raein, Inga, Brynin, Phoebe and little George.

Marsha is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Hellen Barnett.

The family would like to acknowledge Randy, her faithful husband and caretaker for the last two years of her life. His love and care and vows fulfilled have been a shining example of integrity in Christ-like love.

There will be a celebration of life held on September 10th at 4:00 PM at Lone Rock Bible church where we will celebrate the life of Marsha Turner- Wife, Mom, Grammy, Sister and Friend!