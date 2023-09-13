Losing the valley to devious forces! 

by Helen Sabin, Corvallis

The Ravalli County Fair is for fun, frolic, and celebrating the Spirit of the West.

However, last Wednesday and Thursday, John Birch Society (JBS) members devastated this Western Spirit by displaying atrocious behavior that shocked all who were within hearing/viewing distance of them.

Two of our elected Republican representatives in the state legislature, Wayne Rusk, HD-88, and Michele Binkley, HD-85, showed up, to sit at the “Republican table” to say “Hi” to fair goers, but they were told “to leave” by the “JBS pack.”

Amazed at the rudeness from the so-called Republicans who are in the JBS pack, both representatives politely said NO. They informed the pack that the job of the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee (RCRCC) is to support Republican legislators. Blocked by this correct refusal, the “pack” huddled together to come up with a disingenuous way to chase the legislators away.

Their solution? Since the “Republican Table” belonged to the RCRCC, the pack decided to “sell” the table to the Republican Women’s Club (NFRWC). Then, the RWC, not the RCRCC, could tell the representatives to “buzz off,” as they are not a part of the RCRCC whose reason for being is to support legislators. The Republican Women’s President was part of this decision!

However, the common sense questions for anyone who knows how most groups work is this: “Do Republican Women approve of this rudeness by their President? Did the executive boards of the NFRWC and the RCRCC associations approve this sale and purchase?” Hmmm? I put in a call to Debbie Pope who is President of the Republican Women to check, but she hasn’t yet returned my phone call.

Then, on Thursday the JBS members once again were passing out JBS materials from the REPUBLICAN table, and a Republican man noticed this behavior. He wanted it stopped. A JBS male challenged the Republican man, making tempers instantly rise. Thankfully, the Sheriff was called.

For the safety of all involved, the Deputy told the entire group of JBS and their followers to pack up their belongings and leave the fair. Thank you, Deputy, for keeping the fair safe!

BACKGROUND: The JBS is a group headed by Terri and Alan Lackey of Stevensville who began the Stand Together for Freedom group. That changed into a militia, but now they have transitioned into the extreme right-wing anti-constitutional JBS.

Yes, JBS is anti-constitutional. For example, the JBS directs the 50 states to use “nullification” as the means to “control the government,” but SCOTUS has ruled against nullification. If every state in the union could say NO to any law the Federal government makes, chaos would ensue.

Unlike the JBS, our two representatives took an oath to defend and support the ENTIRE Constitution and do not pick and choose which parts they like.

Republicans in the valley must keep the party intact by contacting Don Kaltschmidt, Mt. GOP Chairperson, at 406-442-6469, or send a message to P.O. Box 935, Helena MT 59624 or lose it to the Birchers.

Call or email Terry Nelson, Ravalli County Central Committee Chairperson, at terryndar@hotmail.com, 406-360-2941, to demand that the JBS-loaded Republican Central Committee be shut down.

Next – there must be new elections for positions in this group. However, Republicans MUST stand up and run for positions and offices in the RCRCC. Try it! Two hours a month is all that is required.

Finally, say NO to the Birchers, like they did to our elected Representatives. Let’s keep the valley Republican and Constitutional!