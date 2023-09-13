Lady Broncs soccer future looks bright

by Scott Sacry

The Hamilton girls soccer team has high hopes for the 2023 season. Last year’s season ended in a heartbreaking state semifinal loss in overtime to Whitefish. They hope last year’s success gives them momentum to make another run deep in the state playoffs this year.

“Last year showed that we could compete with the teams from the East and the North,” said head coach Angie Fett. “We had the girls write their goals to start the year, and making a deep playoff run is definitely one of them.”

Hamilton returns the state’s leading goal scorer from last year, junior Hannah Hughes. “It’s great to have her leadership back this year,” said Fett, who is in her 6th year as Hamilton’s head coach.

“Overall, we have a great team this year,” continued Fett, “with a good mix of youth and experience. We have four senior leaders and we also have three freshmen starters. We want to challenge ourselves every week to grow and get better.”

Last week, the Hamilton girls took down a pair of Bitterroot Valley foes. On Thursday, August 7th, they hosted Corvallis and won 5-0. Hannah Hughes had two goals, while Taylor McCarthy, Ellie Hughes, and Greta Gantz each added a goal.

Then on Saturday, they traveled to Stevensville and defeated the Lady ‘Jackets 2-0 in a hard fought match between two evenly matched teams. For Hamitlon, Greta Gantz and Hannah Hughes each had goals in the win. The Hamilton girls are 4-1 on the season.

Soccer Roundup

The Hamilton boys defeated Stevensville 5-1 on Saturday, September 9th. Hamilton’s Dane Hayward scored two goals, while Zachary Olbricht, Haven Oshell, and Andy Purcell each had a goal. Stevensville’s lone goal came from Evan Montague.

The Corvallis boys defeated Hamilton 4-0 on Thursday, September 7th. Corvallis’s Ryan Hutchison had two goals, while Enzio Monnier and Jack Hanssen each had a goal.

The Corvallis girls defeated Frenchtown on Saturday 2-0. Corvallis’s Kate Allen had two goals in the win.