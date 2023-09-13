Invasion at border continues

by Jerry Esmay, Stevensville

The human INVASION at our southern border continues. Folks, this remains beyond my comprehension as to why we haven’t stopped it. The liberals have tried to convince us that these are not “illegal aliens” but rather they are to be viewed as “refugees” fleeing oppressive life in other countries. Well, this suggests to me that those who support this definition will be OK with letting in half the earth’s population?

Have you considered that this flood of fleeing refugees is causing our lives to be more “oppressive.” How many billions of taxpayer money are being used to take care of these “refugees”? How has this impacted our homeless problem? Same question on crime. And, how about the continuing Fentanyl drug death crisis?

While there may be some question as to the exact number of American citizens who have been killed by Fentanyl overdoses, it is in the hundreds of thousands over the past three years. Thus, as I have pointed out previously, this is several times the total deaths of all American military service members during the entire Vietnam War.

The liberals want us to believe that we can’t stop this “invasion” of people and drugs. I say BS. If we would have continued building the wall that President Trump started three years ago, we would have been a long way along in stopping this flow. Oh, and unlike the Berlin Wall, we are not trying to stop our citizens from leaving, we are simply wanting to control who and what comes into our country.

I’ll end this letter by once again asking, where have all the workers gone? Something very troubling for me is going on. If this was a localized problem, we could look for a direct solution, but it seems to be a national problem.