In response to ‘Leaving the valley to devious forces!’

by Terri Lackey, Stevensville

Well, Helen, that is quite a story from someone who wasn’t even there.

To any of you critical thinking readers out there, give me a call if you want to know what really happened at the JBS booth. It was pretty uneventful as far as drama goes, and we even have people who are witness to that fact. Our booth was outside on the lawn and nowhere near the incident that happened with the Republican booth in the Commercial Building. You can confirm all this with the fairgrounds if you wish. We did, however, meet hundreds of like-minded people that have come to help save Montana from the Communist infiltration that drove them out of their state and they see it creeping in here.

The John Birch Society is not a political organization. It was started in 1958 to fight Communism! We believe our individual rights are from our Creator, not the government; that the government’s function should be limited to protecting those rights and that individual rights are inseparably linked to individual responsibility. Anyone of good character who believes that we should follow the fundamental principles that formed this great nation is welcome to become a member.

As far as The John Birch Society being unconstitutional, well, once again, you are wrong, Helen. We are currently studying “The Constitution is the Solution” to our nation’s problems, at our weekly chapter meetings. That’s a funny title for an organization that you claim is “unconstitutional.” If you would attend one of our classes, you would learn the real meaning of nullification and the true powers that SCOTUS has. The Supreme Court does NOT make laws, “Congress” does and SCOTUS is supposed to evaluate those laws to ensure they are constitutional (they are failing miserably). As an example, if the States had not used the principle of nullification, our 2nd Amendment rights would already be severely restricted.

You would also learn about the 10th Amendment; “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” And then Article VI, paragraph 2, states; “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Law of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.” I do not find where SCOTUS is the Supreme Law of the Land anywhere in our founding documents. Also, Article VI states that if you are a public servant, you are bound by your oath to support and defend the Constitution.

Helen, you apparently believe that the Federal Government is the supreme power and not, “We the People.” Shame on you! That’s what people believe in Communist China!

The John Birch Society’s motto is: Limited Government; More Responsibility, and With God’s Help, A Better World!

Please join us every Monday in Victor to take your voice back and be a part of saving this great nation.

Call me for details, 406-880-2492.