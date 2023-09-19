Home care not just for elderly, nonprofit spreads word

by John Dowd

For many elderly in the valley, the regular trip to the hospital to visit a care provider can be difficult and time consuming. Whether it is simply the cost of gas to get there, or the time inconvenience to loved ones who make the regular journey with them, many older residents understandably dread going. However, according to Dyana Canavan, the Engagement and Development Coordinator with Partners in Home Care, there is another option.

Canavan has worked with healthcare for several years, and throughout that time has seen the difficulties many face seeking their regular treatments. This is one of the many reasons she jumped on board with the team at Partners in Home Care. Though out of Missoula, the non-profit serves many counties in western Montana, including Ravalli.

“People just aren’t aware of us and what we do,” said Canavan. “Not a lot of people out there know that we go beyond hospice.”

Partners in Home Care can serve any patient who needs regular trips to the hospital, not just the elderly. Canavan specifically referenced veterans, but explained that anyone could benefit from receiving treatment in their own homes and “in the comfort of their own Lazy Boy, and even with their loved ones in the kitchen, learning along with them.”

The organization has been around for 30 years and has what they call “a comprehensive suite of services,” including nursing, rehabilitation, speech therapy, emotional support, pain and symptom management, bereavement, mobility aid, home oxygen therapy, tele-health and more. They also offer infusion therapy, home medical equipment and training, traditional hospice as well as aid in post surgery and trauma care, PAP therapy and many other services that increase quality of life, all without the patient needing to leave home.

Partners in Home Care is the only nationally accredited non-profit home care agency in western Montana. The program was co-founded by Community Medical Center and St. Patrick Hospital, both in Missoula. According to Director of Business Development, Dustin McIntyre, “Our mission has always been to provide a helping hand and source of solace to those navigating the complexities of the healthcare ecosystem… As we continue to offer our comprehensive healthcare services to additional regions throughout the state of Montana, we are excited to make an impact on even more lives.”

The organization’s inception was a way to give patients another, more comfortable and convenient option for regular care. The organization boasts a team of nurses, social workers, rehabilitation professionals and nurse aids to give the best care possible. Their hospice care is available seven days a week, at all hours of the day. According to Canavan, “Our staff genuinely care about our patients, and I am genuinely proud of where I work. That is not something I have always been able to say.” “We’ve always been excited to be a part of the Ravalli, Lake and Mineral County communities,” added McIntyre.

Interested patients must get a referral from their current provider, after being seen. More information can be found on the organization website, at www.partnersinhomecare.org, or by calling (406)327-3700.