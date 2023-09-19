Hamilton Golf Invitational held

by Scott Sacry

The golf teams of Stevensville, Hamilton, and Corvallis competed alongside Ronan, Frenchtown, Butte Central, Dillon, Columbia Falls, and Libby in the 2023 Hamilton Invite at the Hamilton Golf Club on Friday, September 15th.

Individually for the boys, Corvallis’s Brady Powell scorched the field, shooting a three under 69 to win by two strokes. Hamilton’s Cole Dickemore shot an even par 72 for 3rd place, Corvallis’s Tag and Tate Jessop tied for 5th, Hamilton’s Tyce O’Connell took 7th, and Stevensville’s Selwyn Hackett tied for 9th.

Individually for the girls, Hamilton’s Emma Hollingsworth and Cameron Burnett both shot 84 to tie for 3rd, Hamilton’s Brooklyn Brown took 5th, Stevensville’s Cambree Praast took 7th, and Hamilton’s Bryn Cianflone took 8th.

In the girls’ team standings, Hamilton took 1st place. In the boys’ team standings, Corvallis took 1st place, Hamilton tied for 3rd, and Stevensville took 7th.

The Bitterroot Valley golf teams play in the Class A Western Divisionals in Whitefish starting on Thursday, September 21st.