Florence, Corvallis, Hamilton football teams dominate

by Scott Sacry

Hamilton, Corvallis and Florence football teams all had stellar starts as the 2023 high school football season kicked off.

The Corvallis football team is off to an impressive start to the 2023 season. In their first game they beat Browning, 45-0, then on Friday, Sept. 1st they trounced Frenchtown, winning, 41-6. The Blue Devils fell behind 0-6 early in the first quarter, then scored 41 straight points to cruise to the victory. After giving up that first touchdown, Corvallis’s defense held Frenchtown to under 100 yards of total offense and zero points.

Offensively, QB Aydan Mayn had a big game, completing 13 of 21 passes for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown. RB Logan Avery rushed for 101 yards. WRs Bennett Boelman, Gideon Boswell and Cameron Whiteley each caught touchdown passes. Levi Reynoso had 10 total tackles and a sack. Corvallis is 2-0 on the season and hosts Whitefish on Friday, Sept. 8th at 7 p.m.

Florence smothered Broadwater (Townsend) in their home opener on Friday, Sept. 1st, winning, 47-0. QB Mason Arlington went 16 for 19 with 188 yards and threw for 3 touchdowns. WR Tyler Abbott caught 6 passes for 97 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Gabriel Hartsell-Miller rushed for 76 yards and scored a touchdown.

The Falcon defense was suffocating, allowing no points, only three total yards, and just one first down. Florence is 2-0 on the season and plays Huntley Project at MSU on Friday, Sept. 8th at 7 p.m.

Hamilton hosted Butte Central on Friday, Sept. 1st and the Broncs won, 57-18, in a lopsided victory. Hamilton’s offense thrashed the Maroons, rolling up 530 total yards of offense. RB Andrew Fredrick had a monster game, rushing for 218 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns. QB Tyson Bauder was surgical, going 13 for 15 with 229 yards and throwing 4 touchdowns. Hamilton is 2-0 on the season and will host Bigfork on Friday, Sept 8th at 7 p.m.

Stevensville hosted traditional power Dillon on Friday, Sept. 1st and lost, 0-44. Stevensville is 0-2 on the season and will play at Browning on Friday, Sept. 1st at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 30th, Darby traveled to Valley Christian and lost, 8-64. Darby is 1-1 on the season and plays at Arlee on Friday, Sept. 8th at 7 p.m.