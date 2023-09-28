City of Hamilton – Housing Grant Application Hearing

Public Hearing NOTICE

A public hearing will be held on October 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at the Hamilton City Council Chambers at 223 South 2 nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, for the purpose of obtaining views of the residents of Ravalli County, especially low- and very low-income residents, regarding the community’s housing needs and priorities to serve persons who are houseless or at risk of becoming houseless. District XI Human Resource Council (HRC) is considering submitting an application to the Montana Department of Commerce for a HOME-ARP (American Rescue Plan) Grant to serve persons who are houseless or at risk of becoming houseless. HRC will discuss the purpose of the HOME-ARP Program and the variety of activities eligible for funding. At the hearing people will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the community’s housing needs and the type of projects that should be considered.

Anyone who would like more information or who would like to submit suggestions should contact Ruth Burke, Executive Director, at (406) 728-3710. A copy of the HOME Grant Application Guidelines is available for review at

https://housing.mt.gov/Community-Housing/Final-2022-HOMEARP-Guidelines.pdf.

The City of Hamilton makes reasonable accommodations for any known disability that may interfere with a person’s ability to participate in this meeting. Persons needing an accommodation must notify Susan no later than 9/29/23 to allow adequate time to make needed arrangements. Please call Susan at (406) 728-3710 to make your request known.

