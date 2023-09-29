Bitterroot Valley golfers excel at divisionals

by Scott Sacry

The golf teams from Corvallis, Hamilton, and Stevensville participated in the Class A Western Golf Divisionals in Whitefish on Thursday, Sept. 21st. Individually for the boys, Corvallis’s Tate Jessop tied for 2nd (73), Hamilton’s Tyce O’Connell tied for 4th (75), Corvallis’s Brady Powell took 7th (79), and Corvallis’s Tag Jessop took 8th. Selwyn Hackett was Stevensville’s highest finisher at 20th (87).

Individually for the girls, Hamilton’s Brooklyn Brown finished 5th (91), Hamilton’s Cameron Burnett tied for 6th (92), Hamilton’s Emma Hollingsworth and Bryn Cianflone tied for 9th (96), and Stevensville’s Cambree Praast took 13th (98).

In the girls’ teams standings, Hamilton finished in 2nd place. In the boys’ team standings, Corvallis finished 2nd, Hamilton took 3rd, and Stevensville took 10th.

The Class A State Golf Tournament takes place at the Sidney Country Club on Sept. 29th-30th.