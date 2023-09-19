Bitterroot Soccer Roundup

by Scott Sacry

The Corvallis and Stevensville soccer teams met in Stevensville on Saturday, September 16th. The boys’ game was a close, competitive match ending in a 2-2 tie. Corvallis got goals from Cole Herminghaus and Enzio Monnier, while Stevensville’s David Beam and Evan Montague each scored for the ‘Jackets.

In the girls’ match, Stevensville defeated Corvallis, 4-0. Stevenville’s Holly St. Germain had 3 goals and Cambree Praast added a goal.

On Thursday, the Lady ‘Jackets defeated Frenchtown, 9-1. Holly St. Germain had 4 goals, Maya Peretto had a hat trick, and Nevaeh Meeder and Millie Shepp each scored a goal.

The Stevensville boys also played Frenchtown on Thursday and won, 7-3. Stevi’s David Beames had 4 goals, and Spencer Moore, Cole Germane, and Umah Sodagar each had goals.

The Hamilton girls continued to impress, going 3-0 last week. The biggest win came on Saturday, September 16th against Whitefish, a team who beat the Lady Broncs in the State semi-final game last year. Whitefish took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Hamilton responded in the second half with goals by Hannah Hughes and Megan Vasquez to get the 2-1 victory and cement their place as a contender for a state title.

On Thursday, they defeated Loyola, 8-0. Greta Gantz and Hannah Hughes each had hat tricks, while Ellie Hughes and Gwen Wolfe each had a goal.

On Tuesday, September 12th, they defeated Frenchtown, 11-1. Hannah Hughes had a hat trick, Taylor McCarthy had 2 goals, and Lauren Nelson, Tricia Wilson, Mariah Johnson, Ellie Hughes, Anna Lewis, and Julia Seifert each scored a goal.

The Hamilton boys lost to perennial power Whitefish on Saturday, September 16th, 0-4. On Tuesday, September 12th they defeated Frenchtown, 2-1.