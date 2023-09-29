Bitterroot Heritage group to sponsor chili cook-off in Darby

by John Dowd

The annual Bitterroot Heritage Civic Group Chili Cook-Off is quickly approaching, and organization president Laura Owings-Smith has thrown down the gauntlet. “If you think you have the best chili, come out. We’ll all decide whether their chili is the best or not!” said Owings-Smith. The organization is calling all interested cooks to come out and compete.

The cook-off is held every October, and this year will be taking place on Oct. 14 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Darby Community Clubhouse. The participation fee for competitors is $10 and they must bring at least a crockpot filled with their own unique chili recipe. The chilis will then be judged by the crowd and first, second and third place winners will be selected. Winners will be picked for the three categories, including “professional chef,” “home cook,” and “novice.” First place will receive $75 and a chef’s apron. Second place will receive $50 and a chef’s apron, and third place will receive $25 and an apron as well.

For guests looking to sample and vote on chilis, the entry fee is $5 and they can try as many chilis as they like.

Vendors are also encouraged to attend, and their cost is a $20 table fee. Owings-Smith was also excited to announce the birdhouse competition, which is also looking for entries.

Birdhouse competition participants must contact the group, or Owings-Smith, about their project. Houses must be 100% original construction and no larger than 24 inches. Each entree must have a sturdy hook on the back for mounting and must withstand the elements. The group also asks that houses be easily cleaned. The fee for entry to the birdhouse building competition is $10 and information must be included with the houses. This information should state the builder’s name, address, phone number and email address. Birdhouse deliveries must be taken to West Fork Mountain Crafts, at 4955 Sawmill Lane, in Connor. Houses must be picked up after the competition within 48 hours, and ones not picked up will be sold. Winners will also be selected by popular vote, and prizes are to be announced.

“We usually have a lot of fun!” said Owings-Smith. “Come out and join us, taste some chili and have a great time!”

Those interested in participating in any of the included events can call Owings-Smith at (406) 370-5539 for more info.