Bitterroot football blowouts

by Scott Sacry

The Corvallis football team continues to impress as they bounced Butte Central 53-0 on Friday, September 15th in Butte. This was the first time in school history Corvallis beat Butte Central in Butte. The win moved the Blue Devils to 4-0 on the season, and they’re the #5 ranked Class A team in the latest 406mtsports.com poll.

Corvallis’s Head Coach Josh McCrossin is excited about his team’s success this year. “I feel that our team has solid depth across all of our position groups,” said McCrossin. “That has led to great matchups and competition during practice.” McCrossin continued, “This group has done a lot of work to get here, and I’m so happy to see them experience the rewards for their discipline, dedication, and trust in our coaching staff.”

In the Butte game, Corvallis’s Gideon Boswell had not one, but two first quarter punt return touchdowns, one for 84 yards and one for 53 yards. QB Aydan Mayn threw for 2 TDs and ran for another, Levi Reynoso ran for two TDs, Logan Avery rushed for 113 yards and scored a TD, and Bennett Boelman had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Corvallis looks to continue their winning ways at Libby on Friday, September 22nd at 7 p.m.

The Hamilton Broncs, 406mtsports.com’s #1 ranked Class A team, made the short trip north to face valley foe Stevensville on Friday, September 15th. Hamilton controlled the game throughout as the YellowJackets just didn’t have the manpower to deal with a deep and physical Hamilton squad. The Broncs led 28-0 after the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime and won 41-7.

Stevensville next plays at Ronan on Friday, September 22nd at 7 p.m. Hamilton has a bye week, then hosts Frenchtown on Friday, September 29th.

The Florence Falcons, the #1 Class B team (406mtsports.com), continue to dominate. On Friday, September 15th, they hosted Conrad for their homecoming game and crushed the Cowboys, 77-0. They were up 35-0 after one quarter and 56-0 at halftime. Mason Arlington threw 4 TDs, with Drew Wagner and Tyler Abbott each catching 2 TD passes. The Falcon defense scored three TDs. Florence’s next game is at Whitehall on Friday, September 22nd at 7 p.m.