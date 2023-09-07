Bitterroot cross country teams attend Flathead Invite

by Scott Sacry

The cross country teams of Florence, Stevensville, Hamilton, and Corvallis all traveled north to compete in the Flathead Invite on Friday, Sept. 1st at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell. This was a huge meet with over 25 total teams participating from all class levels.

On the boys side, there were roughly 200 varsity runners. Hamilton’s Taylor Doleac finished 4th overall (16:24.68). Florence’s Kyler Harris finished 12th (16:24.68). Other finishers included Hamilton’s Evan Bennett (50th) and Bryson Poulsen (53rd). Corvallis’s Jack Davidson finished 70th and Stevensville’s Cody Bradford finished 107th.

On the girls side, there were roughly 150 varsity runners. Here are the top five finishers from Bitterroot Valley schools: Corvallis’s Laurie Davidson finished 8th (19:47.67), Hamilton’s Aleigha Child finished 30th (21:11.50), Corvallis’s Ella Varner finished 40th (21:36.01), Corvallis’s Violet Jessop finished 48th (21:52.24), Hamilton’s Sierra Berry finished 51st (21:58.10).