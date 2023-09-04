4 Corvallis wins again, sets up clash with #3 Dillon

by Scott Sacry

The Corvallis Blue Devil football team has had quite the season so far. They are 5-0 for the first time since 1976 and they are ranked #4 in the latest 406mtsports.com poll – the highest ranking in recent memory, and they have outscored opponents 190-6.

But for all of their success, Corvallis’s path only gets harder as they face #3 Dillon and #1 Hamilton in back to back weeks. Needless to say, the next two games are big ones for Corvallis football.

First up, they host the #3 ranked Dillon Beavers on Friday, Sept. 29th for Corvallis’s Homecoming game.

“This is a great opportunity for Corvallis football and the kids are super excited,” said Corvallis’s 3rd year head coach, Josh McCrossin. “The stakes are big for this game. This is why we play, this is why we coach, to be able to play a game with so much on the line… Win or lose, our goal every week is to get better, to aim higher and learn from each week. Dillon is always one of the state’s strongest teams and their QB might be one of the best players in the state, so we know we’re going to have our hands full. We’re excited to have this opportunity!”

Corvallis hosts Dillon on Friday, Sept. 29th at 7 p.m.

Corvallis 44, Libby 0

Corvallis defeated Libby 44-0 in Libby on Friday, Sept. 22nd. Dillen Potter had a big night, with TD receptions of 53 yards and 36 yards, and he returned an interception 98 yards for a TD. Aydan Mayn threw 3 TD passes, Solomon Morgan ran for a TD, Bennett Boelman caught a 38-yard TD pass, and Gideon Stoker returned a fumble 53 yards for a TD.

Football Roundup

Florence 49, Whitehall 0

After a scoreless first quarter, the #1 ranked (406mtsports.com) Florence Falcons erupted for 28 points in the second quarter en route to a 49-0 road victory over the Whitehall Trojans in their first conference game. Ethan Alexander had a big game, rushing for 3 TDs. Gabriel Hartsell-Miller had rushing TDs of 38 yards and 2 yards. Defensive Lineman Arie McLaughlin intercepted a pass and ran 31 yards for a TD, and Jake Roth returned a block punt for a 6 yard TD. Florence plays at Anaconda on Friday, Sept. 29th at 7 p.m.

Stevensville 26, Ronan 10

Stevensville traveled to Ronan on Friday, Sept. 22nd and got their first win of the season, defeating the Chiefs 26-10. The Yellowjackets used a solid running attack to earn the win. Freshman QB Kaeden Gum rushed for 103 yards and scored a TD, Brogan Gard rushed for 100 yards and scored a TD, and Gunnar Larson ran for 94 yards and scored a TD. William Chiaverini led Stevi with 9 tackles and Clayten Coachran had 7 tackles. Stevensville hosts Polson on Friday, Sept. 29th at 7 p.m. for their Homecoming game.

Darby 2, Charlo 48

The Darby Tigers hosted a solid Charlo team and lost to the Vikings 2-48 on Friday, Sept. 22nd. Darby has a bye next week, then travels to St. Ignatius to play the Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 6th.

Victor 2, St. Ignatius 44

The Victor Pirates went to St. Ignatius on Saturday, Sept. 23rd and fell to the Bulldogs 2-44. Victor will travel to Superior on Friday, Sept. 29th at 7 p.m. to take on the Bobcats.