Hamilton bests Corvallis in volleyball

Hamilton made the short trip north to face Corvallis in an all-valley volleyball matchup on Saturday, Sept. 23rd. The game was competitive and spirited throughout, but in the end Hamilton prevailed 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21). With the win Hamilton goes to 7-0 on the season and Corvallis falls to 2-5.

Hamilton’s Aurie Duncan had a great all-around game with 12 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs, and 19 assists. Also for Hamilton, Dawson Ekin had 17 assists. Layne Price had 11 digs, Mya Winkler had 5 blocks and 9 kills, and Ciara Hanley had 6 aces and 9 kills.

For Corvallis, Olivia Lewis had 13 kills, Elli Davis had 23 digs, Vivian Potter had 30 assists, and Brita Iman had 12 kills.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19th Corvallis lost to Dillon 1-3 (25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 16-25). Meredith Buhler had 7 kills and 4 blocks, Laila Smart had 4 aces, and Dakota Powell had 17 digs.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19th, Hamilton defeated a tough Frenchtown team 3-2 (27-25, 25-21, 16-25, 19-25, 15-10). For Hamilton, Aurie Duncan had 14 assists and 7 aces, Ciara Hanley had 17 kills, Crystal Van Sickle had 3 blocks, and Layna Price had 17 digs.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19th, the Florence volleyball team lost for the first time this season in a tough five-set match against Anaconda, losing 2-3 (25-17, 19-25, 25-27, 25-16, 12-15). Elise Schneiter had 3 aces and 7 blocks, Quinn Skaggs had 13 kills, Maggie Schneiter had 22 assists, and Taylor Pyette had 10 digs. On Thursday they defeated Deer Lodge 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22).

The Stevensville girls got their first win of the season against Butte Central on Thursday, Sept. 21st, winning 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 25-13). For Stevensville, Kenzi Frost had 6 aces, Alexia Perez had 10 kills, Shilo Lampi had 8 kills and 3 blocks, Lilly Newsom had 10 digs, Jaidan Oyler had 17 assists, and Olivia Cannon had 4 aces.

Earlier in the week, Stevensville went to Dillon and lost 0-3 (20-25, 16-25, 12-25).