Hamilton bests Corvallis in volleyball

Hamilton’s Mya Winkler (#11) and Ashlynn McKern (#12) try to block Corvallis’s Laila Smart (#3). Hamilton defeated Corvallis 3-1 in Corvallis on Saturday, September 23rd. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Hamilton made the short trip north to face Corvallis in an all-valley volleyball matchup on Saturday, Sept. 23rd. The game was competitive and spirited throughout, but in the end Hamilton prevailed 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21). With the win Hamilton goes to 7-0 on the season and Corvallis falls to 2-5. 

Hamilton’s Aurie Duncan had a great all-around game with 12 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs, and 19 assists. Also for Hamilton, Dawson Ekin had 17 assists. Layne Price had 11 digs, Mya Winkler had 5 blocks and 9 kills, and Ciara Hanley had 6 aces and 9 kills.

For Corvallis, Olivia Lewis had 13 kills, Elli Davis had 23 digs, Vivian Potter had 30 assists, and Brita Iman had 12 kills.

Corvallis’s Olivia Lewis (#6) and Laila Smart (#3) looking to block Hamilton’s Cierra Cole (#5) in the volleyball match between Corvallis and Hamilton on Saturday, September 23rd. Photo by Scott Sacry.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19th Corvallis lost to Dillon 1-3 (25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 16-25). Meredith Buhler had 7 kills and 4 blocks, Laila Smart had 4 aces, and Dakota Powell had 17 digs. 

On Tuesday, Sept. 19th, Hamilton defeated a tough Frenchtown team 3-2 (27-25, 25-21, 16-25, 19-25, 15-10). For Hamilton, Aurie Duncan had 14 assists and 7 aces, Ciara Hanley had 17 kills, Crystal Van Sickle had 3 blocks, and Layna Price had 17 digs. 

On Tuesday, Sept. 19th, the Florence volleyball team lost for the first time this season in a tough five-set match against Anaconda, losing 2-3 (25-17, 19-25, 25-27, 25-16, 12-15). Elise Schneiter had 3 aces and 7 blocks, Quinn Skaggs had 13 kills, Maggie Schneiter had 22 assists, and Taylor Pyette had 10 digs. On Thursday they defeated Deer Lodge 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22). 

The Stevensville girls got their first win of the season against Butte Central on Thursday, Sept. 21st, winning 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 25-13). For Stevensville, Kenzi Frost had 6 aces, Alexia Perez had 10 kills, Shilo Lampi had 8 kills and 3 blocks, Lilly Newsom had 10 digs, Jaidan Oyler had 17 assists, and Olivia Cannon had 4 aces. 

Earlier in the week, Stevensville went to Dillon and lost 0-3 (20-25, 16-25, 12-25).

