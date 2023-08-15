Whose side are they on?

by Mary Fahnestock-Thomas, Hamilton

So … please help me understand:

Is there a difference between “PROPERTY TAX RELIEF,” which is on the front of the red-white-and-blue postcard we received from the Montana Department of Revenue and Governor Greg Gianforte a couple weeks ago, and a “property tax rebate,” which is what is referred to on the back of the same postcard? Maybe they’re the same thing but each word – “relief” and “rebate” – feels different to different potential recipients?

Why was that card mailed to “Montana Taxpayer” when it 1) applies only to Montana property owners and 2) the Montana Department of Revenue knows our name and address because we pay property taxes?

Why does the card say we “can begin the process of requesting [our] property tax rebate on August 15, 2023,” instead of telling us to keep an eye out for an appropriate check to arrive in our mailbox soon?

Why is the follow-up letter we received yesterday also addressed to “Montana Taxpayer,” despite 1 & 2 above, but has a unique “Letter ID” which we are to use when we “begin the process” as mentioned above?

Why is a letter from Governor Greg Gianforte telling us how much he cares about us included with the letter from Governor Greg Gianforte / Director Brendan Beatty telling us how to “begin the process,” etc.?

Wouldn’t it have saved a bundle of $$$ to simply consult the official files for the necessary information on people who pay property taxes in Montana and use the formula the Montana Department of Revenue presumably already has worked out to send appropriate checks?

Is it possible that this whole extended process is intended to 1) put our Governor’s name in front of us as often as possible and 2) discourage said Montana property-tax payers who are busy or perhaps older from applying for the “relief”/”rebate” after all?

In 1968 one of Richard Nixon’s campaign advisors told him that since American voters are lazy (and stupid?), he should consistently focus on emotions and impressions, not rational argument.

Are we getting the same treatment?