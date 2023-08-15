Wetzsteon joins staff of Hamilton Downtown Association

Hamilton Downtown Association (HDA) announces the addition of Susan Wetzsteon to the staff. Wetzsteon will join part-time, assisting Executive Director Robin Pruitt with office management, member relationships, program management, volunteer management, events, and fundraising.

“I can’t imagine anyone better suited for this position,” said Pruitt. “Susan and I have been working together for the last two years. She has the perfect mix of historical knowledge and vision for the future. As Hamilton is changing it is very important to the Hamilton Downtown Association to stay grounded to our roots while growing into the future. Susan is just the person to help us do that – she reminds us why we do things and helps us figure out how we can adapt and change to do them better. We are so very fortunate to have her on our team.”

Wetzsteon has been involved with HDA for more than 18 years and has served on the Board of Directors, both as President and Treasurer. She has been the Chairperson for Daly Days and volunteered for HDA events including Wine Fest, Crab Feed and Christmas Stroll. Attending two Montana Main Street Conferences and the National Main Street Conferences has given Wetzsteon the opportunity to learn how to make the local community grow and prosper. She also serves as a Board Member of the Hamilton Downtown Business Improvement District and the Bitterroot Valley Chamber of Commerce, serving as President in 2019.

From Wetzsteon: “I have been blessed to have lived in Hamilton for the past 50+ years and am a 4th generation Bitterrooter. Coming from 19 plus years in retail and being a partner in a local small business, I know the issues and challenges of creating and maintaining a successful, profitable business. A strong downtown is vital in supporting local businesses, promoting tourism, and creating a place where people want to live, work and play! I love this community and it is my hope that future generations will have the same opportunities. Having historical knowledge of the Hamilton Downtown Association gives me the benefit of knowing what has been successful in the past all the while moving forward to new and exciting opportunities. I am excited for its future growth and success.”