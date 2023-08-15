Thank you, citizen fire fighters

by Ginger Vanek, Darby

I just want to commend and give a BIG THANK YOU to our hikers that squelched the Lost Horse Creek Fire as they noticed it on their hike and huckleberry picking. It’s imperative as citizens of our beautiful Bitterroot valley to take the measures to squash out these smoldering fires, due to irresponsible campers and arsonists, before our firefighters can get to them. I just pray and hope our youth is being taught enough about fire and how a smolder of little smoke can change in literally a flash. Again, thank you group of hikers that put out another potential, dangerous forest fire that could have endangered homes, wildlife and livestock.