Summons – Harris Marriage

Paul H. Gosnell (12347)
The Conflict Resolution Center
3990 N. Main Street, Ste. 140
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 248-2230 Office
Paul@CRC.law
Attorney for Morgan Layne Harris
IN THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR CACHE COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH
135 N. 100 W, Logan, UT 84321
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF:
Letty J. Harris, Petitioner,
and
Morgan Layne Harris, Respondent
SUMMONS
Civil No. 204100225
Honorable Angela Fonnesbeck
Commissioner Christina Wilson
Discovery Tier Four
THE STATE OF UTAH TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT LETTY HARRIS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer in writing to a Petition to Modify with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court at 135 N. 100 W., Logan, Utah 84321, and to serve upon, or mail to The Conflict Resolution Center, Petitioner’s attorneys, at 399 N. Main St, Ste 140, Logan, Utah 84321, a copy of your responsive pleading, within thirty (30) days after service upon you of this Summons. If you fail to do so, judgment by default shall be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.
Petitioner’s Address:
Letty J. Harris
716 Main Street
Stevensville, MT 59870
DATED this August 28, 2023.
/s/ Paul H. Gosnell
Paul H. Gosnell, Esq
The Conflict Resolution Center
Attorney for Morgan
BS 8-30, 9-6, 9-13, 9-20-23.
