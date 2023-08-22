Stevensville softballer to play in Germany

by Scott Sacry

Lilly Newsom, a junior at Stevensville High School, has been selected to participate in the 2024 America’s Team Softball Tournament in Germany on July 22-30th, 2024. The United States will be playing teams from Germany and other countries.

Newsom is excited about the opportunity. “This experience will allow me to experience new cultures, meet new players, and learn valuable life lessons,” said Newsom. “I will also be able to improve my skills and work with college coaches from around the United States.”

During the week-long trip they will spend three days in Munich, where they will tour Olympic Park and Neuschwantstein Castle and play a local team. Then for the final three days they are in Heidelberg, where they will visit local attractions and play a local team. Finally, they will play an international tournament for two days.

Newsom has always loved softball. “My passion for softball started when I first hit a ball off a tee. I started playing travel softball when I was nine for my local club team, the Bitterroot Sparks. I instantly began to love the sport of softball and decided that I would love to play college ball one day.”

Newsom will need to raise $5,450 to cover the expenses for her trip, and donations go directly toward the tour costs. Newsom said, ”I greatly appreciate everyone’s support in making my dreams come true to participate in this life-changing opportunity.”

If you’re interested in donating, go to Lilly’s Gofundme me link: https://gofund.me/d49a038d