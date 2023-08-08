Stevensville pool finally opens after much ado

by John Dowd

Behind schedule, the Stevensville pool quietly opened its doors to find a rush of children ready for the pool season. The pool opened July 12, four weeks behind when the town hoped to open the doors. However, according to Stevensville Parks Director, Stephen Lassiter, it may not have opened this year at all without the help of several people and organizations.

The first he wanted to thank was Steve Kruse, the Stevensville Town Public Works director. “He did so much, none of this would have happened without his efforts.” Lassiter also wanted to thank the team at Pool and Pond Supply from Missoula, especially Cory Dinges, Holly Beaudry and Justin Muss. “They were indispensable with their advice,” explained Lassiter. He also wanted to thank them for installing the new filters, which Lassiter explained are “working supremely and above standard.” Lassiter expressed thanks to Sean Kelley from Shamrock Construction for cutting out the top rim of the pool and Pieri Construction’s Nick Pieri for pouring the new concrete rim.

Three hundred and forty-one kids enrolled in swim lessons this year, even with the shorter season. That number does not include the kids that come to the open swim sessions. Lassiter said, “It’s gonna be 1,000 kids through here this summer, probably.” He also wanted to give a special thanks to the pool manager, and lifeguard, Olivia Kochanski. She fielded calls, and arranged classes, even while she was out of town on vacation. All Lassiter could say was simply, “indispensable,” regarding her help. Kochanski is 19-years-old and has been with the pool for four summers. “It was hard this year,” but “I like making things organized,” said Kochanski about this year’s pool season.

Fortunately, through Lassiter and Kruse’s efforts, the town paid next to nothing for the renovations. However, the upgrades came up unexpectedly, and Lassiter said they can never predict the next thing that could happen with the over-50-year-old pool. He wanted to mention the Save Our Pool Fund, which was started by Nancy Lowell and Leslie Tadvick. The fund is a donation campaign to help with any other unforeseen issues, and in order to keep the pool running each year. Anyone can donate to it through Farmers State Bank, in Stevensville.

More information about the pool schedules for this year can be found online through the town website, and especially through the Stevensville Pool Facebook page, which Kochanski helps manage. Lassiter wanted to commend the pool staff as a whole, all of whom are under 20. “It’s a lot of responsibility, but they handle it well.”