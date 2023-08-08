Robert’s Run a community success

by Scott Sacry

The 5th annual Robert’s Run was held in Hamilton on Saturday, August 5th. Around 750 in-person runners raced in the 10k, 5k, and 1 mile run/walk, with a trifecta option to race in all three events. A steady rain kept the participants cool throughout the morning. In total, 1000 participants from all 50 states experienced the event in-person and virtually. The family friendly event featured a Kid’s Festival with kid’s games, activities, and a dunk tank.

The 2023 race ambassador was Galen Rupp, who is one of the United State’s most accomplished distance runners. Among other achievements, Rupp is a 4-time Olympian, a 2-time Olympic medalist, a 9-time USA National Champion in the 5,000 and 10,000 meter distances, and a 2-time winner of the USA Olympic Marathon Trials.

Rupp interacted with runners and onlookers, giving them encouragement, handing out medals, and generally having a great time showing support wherever it was needed.

“This is such a remarkable event, I’m so happy to be involved,” said Rupp. “I’m just blown away by everything about this event: the organization, the location, the sense of community – truly inspiring.”

Race organizer Doug Martin was awed by the support of the community. “In the end, it’s all about community,” said Martin. “Families coming together, kids playing with parents and grandparents, friends coming together with friends. The whole point of the event is to bring people together, to savor the time we have here.”

Martin continued, “Our legion of volunteers created a safe, enjoyable experience for all of our participants. It was truly a community coming together in an active way to remember Robert Leonardi and connect with each other.”

Robert A. Leonardi was tragically killed in a hit and run collision in 2019 at the age of nine. Out of this tragedy came the Play Like Robert Foundation, which is a non-profit that engages in charitable and educational activities, and connects people through learning, play, and the courage to try. They support charitable organizations in the community, create engaging environments for children to get active, and support educational systems and resources. Robert’s Run exists to celebrate Robert Leonardi’s spirit by connecting our communities and supporting the Play Like Robert Foundation.

The overall purpose and meaning of the event was much more than who won or who lost, as everyone who participated was a winner. But some high level, competitive runners competed this year and they went all out for the event. The following are