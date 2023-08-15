Richard ‘Rich’ Minch

Richard “Rich” James Minch, 76, passed away Saturday August 5, 2023 at Bitterroot Health-Daly Hospital, in Hamilton, MT from Myeloid Sarcoma Cancer.

Rich was born on March 4, 1947 in Elyria, Ohio, to Helen and Raymond Minch. During his lifetime, he lived in Ohio, California, and Montana.

He spent from 1964-1968 in the Navy and was stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam conflict. Rich lived many years in the Bitterroot Valley as a mechanic and builder of race engines. He worked in Missoula for several dealerships, owned Rich’s 4×4 & Towing in Stevensville, as well as Big Sky Toppers & Truck Accessories in Hamilton, MT and Salmon, ID. But he was happiest with his 23 years career as a professional Mud Race Driver.

His latest passion was his side x sides. He spent many hours riding with friends and got to see many beautiful sights. His last ride was a few Sundays ago, taking his three great-grandchildren for their first side x side rides. He was so very proud of that.

Surviving are: his wife Carol, sons: Richard “Jim” Minch of Oklahoma, Michael Minch Sr. of California, daughter Amy Minch of Colorado, step-daughters: Dawn Winn of Montana, Christina Riddle of Montana, and Michelle Megarry of Oregon, sisters: Rebecca “Becky” Evans of Colorado and Pamela Zavala of California, brother: Randall “Randy” Minch of Florida, grandchildren: Justin, Kristopher, Tim, Ken and Michael Jr. Minch, great-grandchildren: Kayden, Skyler and Nora.

Preceding him in death: mother: Helen Morrow, father: Raymond Minch, son: Kenneth Minch, sister: Sandra Sullivan, brother: Ralph Morrow, Jr.

About 12 years ago, Rich received the Lord as his personal savior, turned his life over to God, became a Deacon in his church and professed his love of God to all who would listen. His favorite bible verse was: II Timothy 4:7 – I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the Faith (NIV). And he did all …

I know the first words he would have heard when entering the gates of heaven were “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.